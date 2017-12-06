 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
This Is the One and Only Natilla Recipe You'll Need This Holiday Season
Fast and Easy
30+ Easy-to-Make Crazy-Delicious Taco Salads That Are Anything but Basic
Fast and Easy
19 Chicken and Avocado Recipes So Effing Good You'll Just Lose It
Music
30+ Songs in Spanish For Your Father-Daughter Wedding Dance

Natilla Recipe

This Is the One and Only Natilla Recipe You'll Need This Holiday Season

Natilla is a custard-like dessert served traditionally during Christmas time in some Latin American countries. It is typically made with milk, sugar, eggs, cornstarch, vanilla, and cinnamon. The Colombian version is made without eggs and can sometimes include grated coconut and/or raisins. It's served alongside buñuelos, which are little balls of fried dough made with two types of cheeses and cassava flour. A number of Natilla variations can also be made when adding other ingredients to achieve different flavors.

While the dish is very simple to make, it is imperative that you pay attention to measurements to ensure the right consistency. Not adding enough cornstarch will result in a runny consistency that will not thicken and become custard like. Also, make sure to constantly stir the pot to avoid the mixture from sticking at the bottom. Once ready, let it cool at room temperature for at least 1 hour. Then, place in the refrigerator until it's time to serve.

This sweet dessert is sure to make everyone at your Holiday dinner happy.

Natilla

Natilla

Natilla Recipe

Ingredients

  1. 3 cups of milk, divided
  2. 3 cinnamon sticks
  3. 1/4 teaspoon ground cloves
  4. Lime peel
  5. 1/2 cup sugar
  6. 2 tablespoons condensed milk
  7. 1/4 teaspoon of salt
  8. 3 tablespoons cornstarch
  9. 3 eggs
  10. 1 teaspoon vanilla

Directions

  1. To a medium saucepan over medium heat, add 2 cups of milk, cinnamon, ground cloves, lime peel, sugar, condensed milk, and salt.
  2. Separately, in a small bowl, dissolve the cornstarch in 1 cup of milk. Combine the milk and cornstarch mixture with the eggs and mix well.
  3. When the milk in the saucepan begins to boil, lower the heat and remove the cinnamon sticks and lime peel. Then, add the milk, eggs, and cornstarch mixture.
  4. Stir the mixture until it reaches a thick consistency, about 10-15 minutes. Add the vanilla and stir.
  5. Turn off the heat and transfer to small serving bowls. Sprinkle cinnamon on top. Let cool at room temperature for about 1 hour. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Information

Category
Desserts
Cuisine
South American
Yield
2 to 4 servings
Cook Time
15 minutes
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Vanessa Mota
Join the conversation
Latina FoodHoliday FoodFall FoodOriginal RecipesChristmasRecipesThanksgivingDessert
Holiday Food
Look No Further For the Perfect Cutout Cookie Recipe — This One's Flawless
by Nicole Perry
Holiday Latin Recipes
Holiday Food
100 Recipes That Will Spice Up Your Holiday Spread
by Alessandra Foresto
Easy Christmas Cookies
Holiday Food
The 25 Easiest Christmas Cookies You Should Make This Year
by Erin Cullum
How to Make Butterscotch
Recipes
How to Make Butterscotch (aka a Lazy Cook's Caramel Sauce)
by Anna Monette Roberts
Blooming Marshmallow Recipe
Dominique Ansel
Make the "Blooming Marshmallow" Everyone's Been Talking About at Home!
by Nicole Iizuka
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds