 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Nostalgia
This Is What 25 of Your Favorite Celebrities Looked Like in the Year 2000
Ricky Martin
A Look at the Men and Women of Ricky Martin's Life

It Pennywise Makeup Tutorial Video

This Pennywise Makeup Tutorial Will Scare the Bejesus Out of You

If you don't like clowns and somehow have ended up here, please stop and turn around, because this makeup tutorial to create a creepy Halloween costume based on It's Pennywise is too frightening. It's not just the makeup, created by YouTube vlogger and Anastasia Beverly Hills collaborator Nicole Guerriero, but the scary carnival music playing in the background that makes this tutorial one of the scariest ones we've yet to see.

Follow Nicole's surprisingly easy step-by-step instructions using white face paint, red eye shadow, and spray blood, get yourself a red balloon and wig, and get ready to make people scream and run on Oct. 31.
Join the conversation
It MovieLatina EntertainmentLatina BeautyDIY Halloween CostumesHalloween BeautyMakeup TutorialsHalloween CostumesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Halloween
by Wendy Gould
Riverdale Halloween Costumes
Halloween
How You and Your Friends Can Dress Up as Riverdale Characters This Halloween
by Kelsie Gibson
Elena of Avalor Makeup Tutorials
Makeup Tutorials
Let Your Inner Princess Elena of Avalor Shine This Halloween With These Makeup Tutorials
by Celia Fernandez
Halloween Decorations on Amazon
Affordable Decor
Yes, Amazon Has Released New Halloween Decorations! Here Are 15 Affordable Items
by Macy Cate Williams
Halloween Couples Costumes 2017
Halloween
This Year's Best Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes For Couples
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds