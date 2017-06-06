6 Perfume Memes All Latinas Will Understand Oh So Well

I grew up with a mom who has a wall (a wall!) of perfumes. She had everything from sultry Gucci Guilty to airy Lancome Miracle, and so many more. When I got older and I was still living at home, I started adding to the wall, too. Glow by J Lo was the first perfume I got when I was in middle school — I remember using it religiously until I was in high school. Then, I slowly started using some of my mom's favorites and realized that we have complete opposite tastes in perfume (I'm more of a Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb kind of girl, while she's a Dior J'Adore one), but even with very different tastes, we both love and never skip a spritz of scent before leaving the house.

Chances are your mom and grandma also had more than a few signature scents. From our experience, perfume plays a big part in many Latinas' lives, which is why the memes ahead will make you nod and bring back some memories.