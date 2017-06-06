 Skip Nav
6 Perfume Memes All Latinas Will Understand Oh So Well
DIY Beauty
11 DIY Beauty Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba, Denim Professional, Just Took the Her Love of Jumpsuits to a New Level
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
6 Perfume Memes All Latinas Will Understand Oh So Well

I grew up with a mom who has a wall (a wall!) of perfumes. She had everything from sultry Gucci Guilty to airy Lancome Miracle, and so many more. When I got older and I was still living at home, I started adding to the wall, too. Glow by J Lo was the first perfume I got when I was in middle school — I remember using it religiously until I was in high school. Then, I slowly started using some of my mom's favorites and realized that we have complete opposite tastes in perfume (I'm more of a Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb kind of girl, while she's a Dior J'Adore one), but even with very different tastes, we both love and never skip a spritz of scent before leaving the house.

Chances are your mom and grandma also had more than a few signature scents. From our experience, perfume plays a big part in many Latinas' lives, which is why the memes ahead will make you nod and bring back some memories.

Find Your Signature Scent With This Quiz

Latina LivingLatina BeautyMemesHumorPerfume
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pope Francis Meeting Donald Trump Meme
Politics
Pope Francis Met Trump, and He Looks Pretty Damn Unhappy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
DIY Latina Hair Remedies
Beauty Tips
7 DIY Hair Remedies Your Grandma Always Talked About That Actually Work
by Emilia Benton
Genesis Rodriguez Advice From Father Jose Luis Rodriguez
Father's Day
I am the Woman I am Thanks to This Advice From My Father
by Genesis Rodriguez
Latest Latina
