 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
10 Things Only Your Latinx Best Friend Understands
Swimwear
19 Monokini Swimsuits That Are About to Make This Your Sexiest Summer Yet
Workouts
The Zumba Dance For Daddy Yankee's "Hula Hoop" Will Have Your Working Out Instantly
Music
The Best Reggaeton Songs, Hands Down
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 11  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
10 Things Only Your Latinx Best Friend Understands

No one understands the struggles and perks of growing up Latinx like your Latinx best friend. Both of you grew up fearing the "chancleta" and "el cuco," understand when you the other one say her boyfriend is being a "p*ndejo," and know that gossip is going to be what the conversation revolves around at family dinner. The bond between two Latinx best friends is truly special. Keep scrolling to see all the things only your Latinx friend understands about you.

Related
The 8 Dramatic Stages of Telling My Latina Mom About My Tattoos

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina LivingGifsHumorBest Friends
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Humor
10 Reasons You Should Have a Hot Romance With Tacos
by Macy Daniela Martin
Movie Titles With Bad Spanish Translations
Movies
25 Movie Titles in Spanish That Were Legit Lost in Translation
by Macy Daniela Martin
My DISFunkshion: How to Live With Your Best Friend
Identity
My DISFunkshion: How to Live With Your Best Friend
by OnSugar Blog
Stuart Weitzman
Trend Alert: Fancy Thong Flats
by Fashion
Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Movie Details
Emma Watson
All the Magical Details About the Beauty and the Beast Live-Action Movie
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mark Zuckerberg Harvard Commencement Speech 2017
Donald Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Coconut Shopping Ideas
Summer
31 Coconut-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Make You Go Nuts
by Macy Daniela Martin
Does Dan Stevens Sing in Beauty and the Beast?
Dan Stevens
Is That Really Dan Stevens Singing in Beauty and the Beast?
by Kelsie Gibson
Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
Humor
15 Signs You Are Turning Into Your Latina Mom
by Celia Fernandez
Moms You Meet at Soccer Games
Moms You Meet
The 12 Moms You Meet on the Sidelines of Your Kids' Games
by Rebecca Gruber
Thoughts Kate Middleton Has
Kate Middleton
10 Thoughts Kate Middleton Probably Has on a Daily Basis
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds