This Picture of a Graduate Hugging Her Dad Is Beautiful — but the Story Behind It Is Better

A recent Indiana University graduate is dedicating her degree to her parents, who migrated to the United States so that she could have access to more academic and career opportunities. In an emotional Instagram post, Kathy Lopez shared a picture of herself hugging her dad as tears run down her face. The picture has since drawn a lot of attention due to the meaningful story behind it. It was later shared by Latina Rebels, where it garnered over 5,000 "likes."



In her caption, Kathy explained why that particular graduation moment made her so emotional. She wrote, "I almost lost my dad before I left for college, making going away to IU one of the hardest decisions of my life . . . My parents migrated to the US so I could earn my degree, and I'm forever grateful for the journey that got me here and for my parents who stood by me every step of the way."