 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
These Recipes Will Make Avocado-Lovers Totally Lose It
Queen Letizia
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love
Alessandra Ambrosio
71 Bikini Photos That Show Alessandra Ambrosio's Amazing Body

Poem on Being Bilingual

A Young Poet Powerfully Shuts Down Criticism of Spanish-Speaking Latinxs

You better listen up, because this bilingual Latina poet isn't playing any games. Forget about the song of the moment; Anacristina Chapas's thought-provoking spoken poem "On Being Bilingual," posted to Write About Now Poetry's YouTube channel, is what we have on repeat right now.

"For the sensitive ears that can't stomach the spicy sounds of the Spanish language or for the sour mouths that spit stupidity into existence by saying things like, 'This is America, we speak American in America,'" Chapas kicks off the badass poem. From there, she shuts down anyone who criticizes Spanish speakers, sassily explains the benefits of being bilingual, and pushes back against those who try to oppress the language, including Donald Trump. Watch the video above to be reminded why using your voice is so important right now.

Join the conversation
Latina LivingPoetryViral VideosIdentitySpanish
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Interviews
by Monica Sisavat
Connecting With Latinx Culture in America
Identity
How I Learned to Connect to My Latina Culture
by Emilia Benton
What It Means to Be a Mexican Jew
Identity
What It's Like to Be Both Mexican and Jewish
by Samantha Cohen
Personal Trip to the Vatican
Identity
My Life-Changing Trip to the Vatican Started With an Unexpected Sign
by Vivian Nunez
Things First Generation US Born Latinx Are Tired of Hearing
Humor
10 Things You're Tired of Hearing as a First-Generation, US-Born Latina
by Emilia Benton
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds