 Skip Nav
Fast and Easy
The Best Recipes That Start With a Can of Chipotle Peppers in Adobo Sauce
The Royals
The Evolution of Prince Andrea of Monaco and Tatiana Santo Domingo's Love
Jennifer Lopez
55 of Jennifer Lopez's Most Jaw-Dropping Outfits Through the Years
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Portuguese Tattoos You'll Want to Get Inked Right Now

Getting a quote tattoo in Portuguese can hold special personal meaning, but will also attract intrigue from others. There's no way people will be able to resist the urge to ask what your tattoo means, and you can take that opportunity to tell them all about your roots, but also about the special moment you tried to capture by getting the ink.

All of these tattoos are adorable, some paying tribute to a family member while others feature words of encouragement or faith. We promise you are going to fall in love with every single one of them.

Related
24 Small Spanish Tattoos That Are Easy to Hide

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina BeautyTattoosBeauty
Join The Conversation
Tattoos
19 Tattoos Dads Got to Permanently Display Love For Their Kids
by Alessia Santoro
Scalp Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
23 Tattoo Ideas For the 1 Hidden Spot You Haven't Thought of Yet
by Catherine Conelly
Best Friend Tattoos
Tattoos
55 Creative Tattoos You'll Want to Get With Your Best Friend
by Macy Cate Williams
Hidden Tattoo Ideas
Tattoos
These Hidden Tattoos Ideas Will Satisfy Your Craving For New Ink
by Catherine Conelly
Quote Tattoos
Tattoos
44 Quote Tattoos That Will Change Your Life
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds