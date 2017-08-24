 Skip Nav
All the Latinx Celebs That Rocked the Premios Tu Mundo Red Carpet

Celebrities like Carlos Ponce, Jencarlos Canela, Mariana Seoane, and Alicia Machado rocked the blue carpet at the 2017 Premios Tu Mundo. Jencarlos's light blue suit, Mariana's serious sparkles, and more turned heads in their fun and often risque outfits.

The 2017 award show, held at the American Airlines theater in Miami, was hosted by none other than Carmen Villalobos, Fernanda Castillo, and Daniel Sarcos. The supersexy Rafael Amaya took the first award of the night for favorite protagonist, and is anyone shocked? That man might play a drug kingpin, but he sure looks great doing it. While we drool over him and all of the other hotties who attended the show, keep scrolling to see what outfits some of the biggest Latinx celebrities wore.

