15 Telenovela Costars Who Found Love Off Screen

Growing up with Univision and Telemundo constantly playing in the background means that I fell in love with telenovela romances more than I fell in love with any Disney princess fairy tale. Looking back, relationship goals for me were all about that Mia and Miguel love — minus the Gossip Girl-esque drama that surrounded that Rebelde romance.

And because novela love is just sooo deep, we swoon every time a TV duo crosses over to become a couple IRL, immediately picturing their wedding and happy future, just like we do with their characters. For some, it works — just look at Sebastián Caicedo and Carmen Villalobos — but for others, the passion off screen just doesn't live up to the novela standards. Either way, we loved them then, and we love them now.

TelenovelasLatina LoveLatina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityCelebrity CouplesValentine's DayTV
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds