 Skip Nav
Summer Style
100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas
Celebrity Couples
Why Selena's Dad Initially Didn't Approve of Her Romance With Chris Perez
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Follows a Very Important Skincare Rule You Should Know Well
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
30 Photos That Show Queen Letizia Knows the Power of a Good Coat

We all know that Queen Letizia wears outfits not all royals could pull of, but while Spring and Summer are the seasons where we get to see the Spanish queen wearing floral dresses and even short skirts, it's Winter and Fall that we live for, when it's all about Letizia's coats and jackets.

Letizia probably has closets full of jackets, but just like mortals, she has favorites she wears again and again not just in one season, but through the years — you might be familiar with her fuchsia Marco Luengo coat with oversized pockets and her red Hugo Boss one-button jacket. Sometimes Letizia does debut a new piece that matches a dress or belongs to a suit set, but we live for the bright coats she uses to stand out.

Additional reporting by Alessandra Foresto

Related
30 Styling Tricks We're Stealing From Queen Letizia and Never Giving Back

May 2017
May 2017
April 2017
April 2017
March 2017
February 2017
February 2017
February 2017
February 2017
January 2017
January 2017
January 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
March 2016
February 2016
January 2016
January 2016
April 2015
December 2014
December 2014
September 2014
July 2014
Feb 2014
January 2014
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityQueen LetiziaThe RoyalsWinterJacketsFallCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Emily Ratajkowski
by Marina Liao
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain Coronation Photos
Queen Letizia
This Is What King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain's Coronation Was Like
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia of Spain Repeating Outfits
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia Isn't Afraid to Wear a Good Outfit More Than Once — or Twice
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia and King Felipe Pictures
Queen Letizia
The Evolution of Queen Letizia and King Felipe's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Queen Letizia Best Dresses
Queen Letizia
50+ Times Queen Letizia Wore a Dress No Other Royal Could Wear
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds