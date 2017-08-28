30 Photos That Show Queen Letizia Knows the Power of a Good Coat

We all know that Queen Letizia wears outfits not all royals could pull of, but while Spring and Summer are the seasons where we get to see the Spanish queen wearing floral dresses and even short skirts, it's Winter and Fall that we live for, when it's all about Letizia's coats and jackets.

Letizia probably has closets full of jackets, but just like mortals, she has favorites she wears again and again not just in one season, but through the years — you might be familiar with her fuchsia Marco Luengo coat with oversized pockets and her red Hugo Boss one-button jacket. Sometimes Letizia does debut a new piece that matches a dress or belongs to a suit set, but we live for the bright coats she uses to stand out.

