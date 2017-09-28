You'll Have to Get Really Close to Queen Letizia's Bag to See This 1 Detail



Help us stand back up, because we have fallen in love with Queen Letizia of Spain's amazing chunky chain-link red bag. The royal attended the opening of the school year at a vocational school in Teruel, Spain, wearing a pretty simple white silk pussy-bow shirt and herringbone pants, but being the stylish person she is, there was a secret touch to her look.

You'll have to look closely, but Letizia's bag is no simple red purse, even considering its chain contour. The crossbody bag features beautiful laser-cut portraits on its leather front, including profiles and full-face drawings. It's quite possibly the cheapest work of art, since it'll only cost you $119 and comes from one of Letizia's favorite fast-fashion retailers, Zara.