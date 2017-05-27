 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Internet Can't Get Enough of This Dance Video to CNCO's "Reggaetón Lento"
Grilling
16 Latin Barbecue Recipes to Grill Up Now That It's Nice Out
Shakira
Watch Shakira Perform Your Summer Anthem Featuring Nicky Jam: "Perro Fiel"
Gina Rodriguez
Gina Rodriguez Reveals Her Struggle With Anxiety and We Love Her For It

"Reggaeton Lento" Dance Video

The Internet Can't Get Enough of This Dance Video to CNCO's "Reggaetón Lento"

Once you press play above, you'll realize why almost 8 million people have watched this dance choreography to CNCO's "Reggaetón Lento" by FitDance Life. There are three main reasons we can pinpoint for you: First, the routine doesn't feature insane moves you would never be able to re-create. Then, the dancers look like they are having so much fun. And, finally, the music is just so good — you know you can't get enough of this hit! But there's an added bonus, too: practicing the dance moves in front of your screen until you've nailed them makes for quite the workout.

Related
We're Memorizing This Choreography For Shakira's "Chantaje" — You Too?
Join the conversation
Latina FitnessDance Videos
Join The Conversation
Britney Spears
This "Baby One More Time" Dance Routine Is the Best Way to Channel Britney Today
by Brittney Stephens
Daddy Yankee Zumba YouTube Workout Videos
Workouts
These 10 Zumba Videos to Daddy Yankee's Hit Song Will Make You Break It Down
by Celia Fernandez
Adriana Lima Fitness Instagram Photos
Adriana Lima
8 Things We Learned About Adriana Lima's Fitness Routine From Her Instagram Account
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
23 of Demi Lovato's Most Body-Positive and Confident Workout Pictures
by Macy Daniela Martin
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Jordana Brewster Fitness Inspiration
Jordana Brewster
Allow Jordana Brewster to Be Your Healthy Fitness Inspiration
by Alessandra Foresto
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Prince Royce's Hottest Instagram Pictures
Prince Royce
29 Times Prince Royce Showed Off His Superhot Muscles and We Got Weak in the Knees
by Macy Daniela Martin
Best Quinceanera Surprise Dances
Latina Living
10 Crazy Quinceañera Surprise Dances That Will Put Yours to Shame
by Celia Fernandez
Weight Loss Problems of a Latina
Weight Loss
10 Too-Real Struggles Latinas Trying to Lose Weight Will Understand
by Macy Daniela Martin
Cleveland Facebook Murder
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Selena Quintanilla Zumba Workout Videos
Latina Fitness
Why Wouldn't You Want to Work Out to These Zumba Routines Using Selena's Hit Songs?
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds