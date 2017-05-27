The Internet Can't Get Enough of This Dance Video to CNCO's "Reggaetón Lento"

Once you press play above, you'll realize why almost 8 million people have watched this dance choreography to CNCO's "Reggaetón Lento" by FitDance Life. There are three main reasons we can pinpoint for you: First, the routine doesn't feature insane moves you would never be able to re-create. Then, the dancers look like they are having so much fun. And, finally, the music is just so good — you know you can't get enough of this hit! But there's an added bonus, too: practicing the dance moves in front of your screen until you've nailed them makes for quite the workout.

