30+ Photos Proving Ricky Martin Only Gets Better With Age

Ricky Martin has been in the industry since the 1980s when he was part of the heart-throbbing boy band Menudo. Since the then, Ricky's hair has changed lots — he's rocked long curls, buzz cuts, and even blond tips — but the Puerto Rican's good looks (and sexy dance moves) have only gotten better.

The 45-year-old has released 10 solo albums, written a few books, fathered twins, and is currently shaking his booty for everyone to see at his Las Vegas residency. His music continues to be catchy — eh, "La Mordidita," anyone? — and will get you up on the floor dancing with Ricky in mere seconds. So while we patiently wait to see what's to come in Ricky's career, let's look back at his best photos through the years.