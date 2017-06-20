 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
30+ Photos Proving Ricky Martin Only Gets Better With Age
Summer Style
100 Easy and Breezy Summer Outfit Ideas
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's Has the Mixer You Need to Make Jalapeño Margaritas This Summer
Celebrity Couples
A Look Back at Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's Sweet Relationship
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 36  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
30+ Photos Proving Ricky Martin Only Gets Better With Age

Ricky Martin has been in the industry since the 1980s when he was part of the heart-throbbing boy band Menudo. Since the then, Ricky's hair has changed lots — he's rocked long curls, buzz cuts, and even blond tips — but the Puerto Rican's good looks (and sexy dance moves) have only gotten better.

The 45-year-old has released 10 solo albums, written a few books, fathered twins, and is currently shaking his booty for everyone to see at his Las Vegas residency. His music continues to be catchy — eh, "La Mordidita," anyone? — and will get you up on the floor dancing with Ricky in mere seconds. So while we patiently wait to see what's to come in Ricky's career, let's look back at his best photos through the years.

Related
These Shirtless Photos of Ricky Martin Will Make Your Day (Week!) Way Better

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityCelebrity EvolutionsEye CandyNostalgiaRicky Martin
Join The Conversation
Pioneering Women
by Vivian Nunez
Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Cutest Pictures
Demi Lovato
9 Years of Demi Lovato and Nick Jonas's Unbreakable Friendship in Pictures
by Alessandra Foresto
Zoe Saldana Style 2017
Zoe Saldana
You're Going to Do a Double Take at Zoe Saldana's Best Style This Year
by Alessandra Foresto
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego's Cutest Instagrams
Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego Are Officially the Most Romantic Celebrity Couple on Instagram
by Macy Daniela Martin
Nike Air Max
Shopping
Feast Your Eyes on All the Nike Air Maxes a Sneakerhead Could Want
by Rebecca Brown
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds