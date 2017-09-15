 Skip Nav
15 Important Life Lessons Rory Gilmore Taught Us

Stars Hollow was full of life lessons taught to us by everyone from irreverent and unexpected Miss Patty to chatterbox, do-it-all Lorelai Gilmore. But no one — no one! — taught us more than Rory Gilmore herself, played by American-Argentine actress Alexis Bledel.

From lessons on how to be a tad dramatic when needed to the importance of coffee and large amounts of food, we're pretty certain we have Rory (and Alexis) to thank for who we are today. While you wait for the Netflix reboot to premiere on Nov. 25, read on for just 15 of the many nuggets of knowledge we picked up from our favorite neurotic character.

To Keep Our Priorities Straight
It's OK to Be Silly No Matter Where We Are
That Coffee Is the Most Important Thing in Life
It's OK to Be a Little Dramatic
How to Come Up With a Really Great Excuse
How to Be Self-Aware
What to Eat When Crankiness Hits
How to Be Brutally Honest
That Food Tops a Cocktail, Always
That Mornings Really, Really Suck
How to Seriously Commit
That Keeping Our Manners Is Always Important
How to Embarrass Those We Love
That Specificity Matters
And, Most Importantly, When to Say No
