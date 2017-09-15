15 Important Life Lessons Rory Gilmore Taught Us

Stars Hollow was full of life lessons taught to us by everyone from irreverent and unexpected Miss Patty to chatterbox, do-it-all Lorelai Gilmore. But no one — no one! — taught us more than Rory Gilmore herself, played by American-Argentine actress Alexis Bledel.

From lessons on how to be a tad dramatic when needed to the importance of coffee and large amounts of food, we're pretty certain we have Rory (and Alexis) to thank for who we are today. While you wait for the Netflix reboot to premiere on Nov. 25, read on for just 15 of the many nuggets of knowledge we picked up from our favorite neurotic character.