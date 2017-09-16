 Skip Nav
0
11 Times Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore Was All of Us Having a Bad Day

There's not one character American-Argentinean actress Alexis Bledel can play that we won't like — yes, we even liked her as a needy/weird housewife on Mad Men — but her portrayal of Rory Gilmore on Gilmore Girls will always have a special spot in our hearts. When we needed advice on love, we went to Rory and Lorelai, and when no one understood our coffee addiction, the Gilmore girls certainly did. Even now, 16 years after its premiere and nine years after its finale, Rory is still just like us on our best and definitely our worst days. See all the times the bookworm was us on a day we woke up feeling grumpy, then remember the glorious day the entire cast reunited.

When All She Wanted Was Fuel
When She Had No Patience
When She Wanted to Just Get Rid of It
When She Was Judgy
When Cheery People Around Her Made Her Mad
When She Stayed Polite, but Wanted Nothing to Do With People
When She Realized Her Bad Mood Was Getting to Her
When She Got Called Out on Being Grumpy and Pretended All Was Good
When She Just Wanted You to Know How She Felt
When Mornings Just Weren't Her Thing
When Getting Home Was Exhausting
Latina EntertainmentGifsNostalgiaAlexis BledelGilmore Girls
