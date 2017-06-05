You Can't Beat This Coca-Cola Commercial Featuring Selena in All Her Glory

Do you remember Selena's Coca-Cola ad? Well, if you don't, we are here to refresh your memory. The fine people of the internet unearthed this video after the controversy Pepsi stirred with its commercial starring Kendall Jenner as a way to show Pepsi how it should be done.

In this magical creation, Selena is singing a catchy tune with lyrics like, "Can't beat it, the rhythm, the one that you get from Coca-Cola Classic." We can't beat watching Selena not only sing in English and Spanish but also show off her dancing skills. Watch the video above and get ready to be in awe.