Selena Gomez's Sexiest Outfits Through the Years

We know, we know, there's not an outfit Selena can't make sexy by simply putting it on and oozing confidence — honestly she could probably wear old sweatpants and a holey t-shirt and we'd think it's the sexiest thing on Earth because it's all about her attitude. But, you can't deny that through the years, there have been a few looks that have stood out as her most sensual.

For example, there was the Calvin Klein shimmery blue gown she wore to the Grammy Awards in 2016 — those cutouts, that low back! — and the black leather dress she had on for the red carpet of the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2015, which showed she has legs for days. Want more? Scroll ahead to check out all of Selena's sexy looks.

