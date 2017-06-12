 Skip Nav
16 Selena Gifts That Will Make You Go Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

Selena Quintanilla Gifts

16 Selena Gifts That Will Make You Go Bidi Bidi Bom Bom

There's no denying that Selena Quintanilla is an icon, and because of that fans of the late Tejano singer are intense, loving and buying every Selena product they come across — let's remember how the internet responded to her MAC makeup collection selling out in minutes — and even honoring her with permanent ink on their bodies. For those who would do "anything for Selinas," there's this list of original and unique items featuring the "Como la Flor" singer.

Anything For Selenas Mug ($13)

Anything For Selenas Mug ($13)

Anything For Selenas Mug
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Selena Quintanilla Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Pin ($10)

Selena Quintanilla Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Pin ($10)

Selena Quintanilla Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Selena Keep Calm Tee ($20)

Selena Keep Calm Tee ($20)

Selena Keep Calm Tee
$20
from q-productions.com
Buy Now
Selena con Rolos Poster ($50)

Selena con Rolos Poster ($50)

Selena con Rolos Poster
$50
from peraltaproject.com
Buy Now
Aged Pixel Selena Quintanilla In Color Throw Pillow ($32)

Aged Pixel Selena Quintanilla In Color Throw Pillow ($32)

Aged Pixel Selena Quintanilla In Color Throw Pillow
$32
from fineartamerica.com
Buy Now
Selena — Dreaming of You LP ($30)

Selena — Dreaming of You LP ($30)

Selenas Loteria Crewneck Sweater ($20)

Selenas Loteria Crewneck Sweater ($20)

Selenas Loteria Crewneck Sweater
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Selena Turquoise Pullover Fleece Hood with Como La Flor Logo in Rhinestones ($45)

Selena Turquoise Pullover Fleece Hood with Como La Flor Logo in Rhinestones ($45)

Selena Turquoise Pullover Fleece Hood with Como La Flor Logo in Rhinestones
$45
from q-productions.com
Buy Now
Selena Live! The Last Concert ($10)

Selena Live! The Last Concert ($10)

Selena Live! The Last Concert
$10
from q-productions.com
Buy Now
Selena Black Fitted Cap With Purple Logo and Bill Fitted Cap ($28)

Selena Black Fitted Cap With Purple Logo and Bill Fitted Cap ($28)

Selena Black Fitted Cap With Purple Logo and Bill Fitted Cap
$28
from q-productions.com
Buy Now
Como La Flor Tote Bag ($20)

Como La Flor Tote Bag ($20)

Como La Flor Tote Bag
$20
from somaratx.com
Buy Now
Como la Flor Tank Top ($20)

Como la Flor Tank Top ($20)

Como la Flor Tank Top
$20
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Customizable "Bidi Bidi Heart Bom Bom" Anniversary Tribute Engraved Stamped Bracelet With Red Heart ($25)

Customizable "Bidi Bidi Heart Bom Bom" Anniversary Tribute Engraved Stamped Bracelet With Red Heart ($25)

Customizable "Bidi Bidi Heart Bom Bom" Anniversary Tribute Engraved Stamped
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Selena Signature Tee ($28)

Selena Signature Tee ($28)

Selena Card ($6)

Selena Card ($6)

Selena Card
$6
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Selena Digital Download ($13)

Selena Digital Download ($13)

Selena Digital Download
$13
from amazon.com
Buy Now
