6/12/17 6/12/17 POPSUGAR Latina Music Selena Quintanilla Gifts 16 Selena Gifts That Will Make You Go Bidi Bidi Bom Bom June 12, 2017 by Alessandra Foresto 180 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There's no denying that Selena Quintanilla is an icon, and because of that fans of the late Tejano singer are intense, loving and buying every Selena product they come across — let's remember how the internet responded to her MAC makeup collection selling out in minutes — and even honoring her with permanent ink on their bodies. For those who would do "anything for Selinas," there's this list of original and unique items featuring the "Como la Flor" singer. RelatedSuzette Quintanilla and Chris Perez on Selena's Legacy and Their Best Memories With Her Shop Brands Urban Outfitters Anything For Selenas Mug ($13) Anything For Selenas Mug $13 from etsy.com Buy Now Selena Quintanilla Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Pin ($10) Selena Quintanilla Bidi Bidi Bom Bom Pin $10 from etsy.com Buy Now Selena Keep Calm Tee ($20) Selena Keep Calm Tee $20 from q-productions.com Buy Now Selena con Rolos Poster ($50) Selena con Rolos Poster $50 from peraltaproject.com Buy Now Aged Pixel Selena Quintanilla In Color Throw Pillow ($32) Aged Pixel Selena Quintanilla In Color Throw Pillow $32 from fineartamerica.com Buy Now Selena — Dreaming of You LP ($30) Urban Outfitters Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams Selenas Loteria Crewneck Sweater ($20) Selenas Loteria Crewneck Sweater $20 from etsy.com Buy Now Selena Turquoise Pullover Fleece Hood with Como La Flor Logo in Rhinestones ($45) Selena Turquoise Pullover Fleece Hood with Como La Flor Logo in Rhinestones $45 from q-productions.com Buy Now Selena Live! The Last Concert ($10) Selena Live! The Last Concert $10 from q-productions.com Buy Now Selena Black Fitted Cap With Purple Logo and Bill Fitted Cap ($28) Selena Black Fitted Cap With Purple Logo and Bill Fitted Cap $28 from q-productions.com Buy Now Como La Flor Tote Bag ($20) Como La Flor Tote Bag $20 from somaratx.com Buy Now Como la Flor Tank Top ($20) Como la Flor Tank Top $20 from etsy.com Buy Now Customizable "Bidi Bidi Heart Bom Bom" Anniversary Tribute Engraved Stamped Bracelet With Red Heart ($25) Customizable "Bidi Bidi Heart Bom Bom" Anniversary Tribute Engraved Stamped $25 from etsy.com Buy Now Selena Signature Tee ($28) Urban Outfitters Sarah B. Martinez Feathers Sham Set $49 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillowcases & Shams Selena Card ($6) Selena Card $6 from etsy.com Buy Now Selena Digital Download ($13) Selena Digital Download $13 from amazon.com Buy Now Share this post Latina LivingLatina CelebritySelenaGift GuideMusic