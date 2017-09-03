15 Selena Quintanilla Memes That Are Everything

Selena Quintanilla will forever be our idol. The Tejano singer stood out as the epitome of self-confidence and was an example of how staying true to yourself will always work out in your favor. Over the years, new generations have fallen in love with Selena, which means that while memes about her weren't even something we could've imagined happening during her time, they sure are popular now.

Fans have used Selena's many amazing facial expressions to create their own odes to their heroine and help them express their own feelings. Here are some of our favorite memes about the queen of Tejano the internet has blessed us with.

