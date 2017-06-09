Watching Shakira Perform Her Son's Favorite Song For the First Time Will Give You Chills

Even though Shakira's El Dorado is already one of the bestselling Latin music albums ever, the Colombian singer just got around to hosting a launch party in Barcelona — and we wished we were there. Lucky for us, Shakira's Facebook page posted a video of some of the songs she performed for the audience.

The mom of two first performed her 4-year-old's favorite song, "Toneladas," a romantic ballad she performed with Milan's music teacher on the piano. During the concert, Shakira also gave new life to the global hit "Chantaje" with an acoustic performance, later singing another new song, "Nada," live for the very first time. Watch Shakira's concert above — you don't want to miss her iconic belly-dancing moves.