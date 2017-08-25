Slow-Cooker Latin Recipes
25 Slow-Cooker Latin Recipes That Will Have You Counting the Minutes Until Dinner
Don't put your slow cooker away! These 25 Latin-inspired recipes will have you using it all year long. After all, you can drop a few ingredients into your slow cooker in the morning and have tender pork tacos ready by the time you get home from work, or how does a fresh dish of chicken with juicy mango salsa sound? Those and more recipes await straight ahead. Happy cooking!
