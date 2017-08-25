 Skip Nav
13 Words in Spanish That Don't Have an English Equivalent — So Frustrating!
25 Slow-Cooker Latin Recipes That Will Have You Counting the Minutes Until Dinner

Don't put your slow cooker away! These 25 Latin-inspired recipes will have you using it all year long. After all, you can drop a few ingredients into your slow cooker in the morning and have tender pork tacos ready by the time you get home from work, or how does a fresh dish of chicken with juicy mango salsa sound? Those and more recipes await straight ahead. Happy cooking!

Pulled Pork Nachos
Steak Fajitas
Chile Verde
Crispy Pork Flautas
Creamy Potato Corn and Jalapeño Soup
Smothered Chicken Burritos
Pineapple Salsa Chicken
Pork Tacos
Mexican Chicken
Chicken Enchilada Stack
Mexican Lasagna
Barbacoa Beef
Chipotle Lime Cumin Chicken Tacos
Mexican Dip
Taco Queso Dip
Mexican Egg Casserole
Chicken Enchiladas
Chili Con Carne
Chicken Burrito Bowls
Black Beans
Cream Cheese Chicken Chili
Tequila Lime Pork Roast
Chicken Mole Tacos
Salsa Chicken Rice Bowls
Chipotle Chicken Tortilla Soup
