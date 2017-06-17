Sofia Vergara Is as Sexy Now as She Was in Her First TV Commercial at 17

Sofia Vergara has been a spokesperson for Diet Pepsi since she made it big with Modern Family, but this isn't the first run-in the star has had with the soda brand. Back in Colombia, where Sofia grew up and started her career as an actress and model, her first job ever was as the star of a sexy Pepsi commercial.

In the ad, a blond Sofia (fun fact: that is her natural hair color) is trying to get to the soda stand, but the hot sand proves too much to handle. She has to improvise a path by stripping down to her bikini and laying down her clothes, stepping on them to get a refreshing soda. The commercial was widely played in Latin America, making Sofia a household name and marking her first acting role as an iconic '90s moment. Watch the hot video above, then check out Sofia's sexiest Instagram snaps.

