 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Sofia Vergara Is as Sexy Now as She Was in Her First TV Commercial at 17
Swimwear
Your Favorite Fashion Bloggers Are Wearing These 1-Piece Swimsuits
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Just Wore the Leggings That Will Add a Little Sexy to Any Gym Outfit
Healthy Living Tips
8 At-Home Remedies Your Grandma Swears by That Actually Work

Sofia Vergara's '90s Pepsi Commercial

Sofia Vergara Is as Sexy Now as She Was in Her First TV Commercial at 17

Sofia Vergara has been a spokesperson for Diet Pepsi since she made it big with Modern Family, but this isn't the first run-in the star has had with the soda brand. Back in Colombia, where Sofia grew up and started her career as an actress and model, her first job ever was as the star of a sexy Pepsi commercial.

In the ad, a blond Sofia (fun fact: that is her natural hair color) is trying to get to the soda stand, but the hot sand proves too much to handle. She has to improvise a path by stripping down to her bikini and laying down her clothes, stepping on them to get a refreshing soda. The commercial was widely played in Latin America, making Sofia a household name and marking her first acting role as an iconic '90s moment. Watch the hot video above, then check out Sofia's sexiest Instagram snaps.

Related:

Join the conversation
Latina CelebrityThrowback ThursdayNostalgiaSofia VergaraAdvertising
Join The Conversation
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Has an Airport Uniform — and You Will Too After Seeing These Photos
by Celia Fernandez
Selena Gomez Throwback Photos
Selena Gomez
by Alessandra Foresto
Best Gossip Girl Hair Moments
Long Hairstyles
40+ Gossip Girl Hair Moments That Made You Jealous
by Brinton Parker
Queen Letizia Blue Skirt June 2017
Queen Letizia
by Celia Fernandez
10-Minute HIIT Workout
Class Fitsugar
The Best 10-Minute High-Intensity Workout
by Anna Renderer
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds