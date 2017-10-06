 Skip Nav
18 Sugar Skull Leggings to Wear on Day of the Dead

If you live in leggings and could not imagine wearing anything else to celebrate Day of the Dead with family this year, we're here to tell you your mom won't be mad if you show up to her house in these sugar-skull printed ones. The intricate (and cute) sugar skull designs on these workout pants will have you starring down at your own legs, and every relative at your family's get-together pointing at them and saying "how cute." They are so awesome, you'll probably end up wearing them way past the first days in November — and, the best, they are all under $100.

Pink Sugar Skull Leggings ($80)
Sugar Skull Leggings ($40)
Blue Candy Sugar Skull Leggings ($40)
Capril Sugar Skull Leggings ($40)
Printed Sugar Skull Leggings ($40)
Blue & Black Sugar Skull Leggings ($40)
Calavera Leggings ($30)
Floral Sugar Skull Leggings ($47)
Skull Leggings ($41)
Sugar Skull Yoga Leggings ($55)
Hand-sewn Sugar Skull Leggings ($58)
Multi-colored Sugar Skull Leggings ($65)
High-waisted Sugar Skull Leggings ($28)
Sugar Skull Yoga Leggings ($40)
Sugar Skull Printed Leggings ($40)
Halloween Sugar Skull Leggings ($30)
Day of the Dead Leggings ($36)
Red & Black Sugar Skull Leggings ($40)
