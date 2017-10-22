 Skip Nav
50 Easy Latin Recipes You Can Whip Up in a Pinch
These Baby Frida Kahlo Headbands Are the Cutest Thing We've Ever Seen
18 DIY Frida Kahlo Costumes to Honor the Artist This Halloween
Grab Your Scissors Because You'll Want to Copy This Latina's DIY Halloween Costumes

Known as emo_extremo on Instagram, California native Sydney Presley knows a thing or two about DIY, and her amazingly relatable Halloween costumes are proof.

"I'm a B on a budget and a cheapskate, so that's part of why I make my own costumes every year," she told BuzzFeed News after a tweet of her past looks went viral in 2016.

But even on a budget, we're not sure we could even come close to such masterful re-creations of Mexican culture's finer things. From snack-time favorites like Takis and Tajín to a life-size La Lotería card, see all of Sydney's expertly crafted costumes honoring her Mexican heritage.

Additional reporting by Celia Fernandez

10 Easy DIY Halloween Costumes You Can Create With Stuff You Have in Your Closet
