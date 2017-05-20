10 Reasons You Should Have a Hot Romance With Tacos

If there were ever a time to craft an ode to tacos — aka one truly heavenly food — it would be now. As the weather heats up, the only things we can think about are firing up the grill, sipping a cocktail or two by the pool, and, you guessed it, eating all the tacos.

While we haven't the time to turn our feelings into an award-winning poem, we definitely advise you read on to discover all the reasons a love affair with those deliciously stuffed tortillas is a total must — as seen in GIFs, because that's how we communicate our love better. When you've officially decided that tacos are what's for dinner (duh), take a look through some scrumptious recipe ideas your obsessed heart will appreciate.