Thalia Has a Style Hack That Involves Wearing Lingerie Outside

Mexican popstar Thalia is full of surprises. The 45-year-old star (and mom of two) not only reinvents herself with every album and new project but also makes it a point to find herself every season by cleaning her physical and mental space — and that includes her closet.

We met up with Thalia at the launch of the new Spring/Summer 2017 Thalia Sodi for Macy's collection in New York City — a line inspired by Mexico City — where she opened up about the trends you'll be spotting on her Instagram this Summer, her favorite trick to take an intimate piece from bedroom to dinner, and even how she organizes the hundreds of iconic outfits she's worn through the years. Scroll for Thalia's must-read quotes.

Thalia's Met Gala Gown Has a Sexy Detail That's Simply Impossible to Miss

