8 Easy Hacks You'll Want to Live By

Singer, actress, fashion designer, entrepreneur, writer, and mom of two Thalia shares her parenting, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty tips as POPSUGAR Latina's contributor.

Maybe this happens to you too: Many times, I find myself struggling with everyday tasks. I feel that life is passing by too quickly, and there are so many things I want to do and take care of, but there is never enough time in the day!

Because of that, I have been thinking of ways to make my life easier and more streamlined. So, I put myself in the shoes of agent 007 and decided to formulate several strategies and shortcuts to make everyday tasks lighter and more practical. The goal is to have more time to focus on the important things that demand extra attention and concentration from me. Here are several of my strategies to clear the road and be productive so I can spend time on the things that matter most!

