Unicorn Pan Dulce Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed . . . Until Now

We didn't know how much we needed unicorn-inspired pan dulce until it happened. Located in Houston, El Bolillo Bakery has been churning out conchas inspired by the popular Starbucks unicorn frappuccino, and unlike their temporary frozen drink counterpart, these "uniconchas" aren't going anywhere! The #uniconchas hashtag is filled with photos of the rainbow treats, and El Bollilo's satisfied customers report that the pastries are as delicious as they look.

Check out photos of the super-Instagrammable unicorn treat below!

