Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Literally Sparkle in This Performance of "Despacito"

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi brought all of their star power to the season finale of The Voice. Mark Isaiah, one of this season's contestants who was previously eliminated, came back to perform Justin Bieber's part of the remix and brought down the house with the two Latino singers. The contestant started singing Justin's part before Luis and Yankee came on stage — and Yankee was actually sparkling in a shimmery-as-heck varsity jacket with a zebra-print headband.

"Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber became the first mostly-Spanish-language Hot 100 No. 1 hit in 21 years. It's definitely the catchy song we all can't stop dancing to, not even if you're Alicia Keys. Watch the magical performance in the video above to see her getting down.