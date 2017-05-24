 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Literally Sparkle in This Performance of "Despacito"
Dinner
31 Taco Recipes That Prove You Can Eat Tacos For a Month Without Getting Bored
Summer Style
50 Pineapple-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Sweeten Up Your Summer
Summer Style
10 Essentials Every Fashion Girl Must Pack For a Trip to the Beach

The Voice "Despacito" Performance May 2017

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee Literally Sparkle in This Performance of "Despacito"

Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi brought all of their star power to the season finale of The Voice. Mark Isaiah, one of this season's contestants who was previously eliminated, came back to perform Justin Bieber's part of the remix and brought down the house with the two Latino singers. The contestant started singing Justin's part before Luis and Yankee came on stage — and Yankee was actually sparkling in a shimmery-as-heck varsity jacket with a zebra-print headband.

"Despacito" featuring Justin Bieber became the first mostly-Spanish-language Hot 100 No. 1 hit in 21 years. It's definitely the catchy song we all can't stop dancing to, not even if you're Alicia Keys. Watch the magical performance in the video above to see her getting down.

Join the conversation
Daddy YankeeLatina EntertainmentLatina CelebrityThe Voice
Join The Conversation
Viral Videos
This Mexican Comedian's Parody of "Despacito" Will Have You Laughing Your Butt Off
by Celia Fernandez
Coconut Shopping Ideas
Summer
31 Coconut-Inspired Shopping Ideas That'll Make You Go Nuts
by Macy Daniela Martin
Facebook Leaked Report on Reaching Stressed Teens
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Nostalgia
Look Back at Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato's Most Loving Moments
by Alessandra Foresto
Adam Levine Expecting First Child (Video)
Entertainment Video
4 Ways Adam Levine Proves He'll Be the World's Coolest Dad
by Natalie Rivera
What to Pack For a Beach Trip
Summer Style
10 Essentials Every Fashion Girl Must Pack For a Trip to the Beach
by Pam Hetlinger
Affordable Ways to Update Your Wardrobe
Organization
8 Savvy Ways to Update Your Wardrobe Without Spending Tons of Money
by Daniela Ramirez
Queen Letizia Burgundy Leather Top May 2017
Queen Letizia
by Alessandra Foresto
Facebook Gives 20 Days of Bereavement Leave to Employees
Facebook
Facebook Shows Compassion to Grieving Employees With 20 Days Paid Leave
by Sarah Siegel
Giving Up Facebook Mom Groups
Personal Essay
I Quit Facebook Mom Groups For 1 Week — and Would Never Do It Again
by Kate Schweitzer
The Voice's Paulina Cerrilla on Her Mexican Background
Hispanic Heritage Month
Paulina Cerrilla: "Come November, My Parents Will Finally Be Able to Say They're Proud to Be Americans"
by Paulina Cerrilla
Jennifer Lopez Man Crush Monday Post to Alex Rodriguez
Celebrity PDA
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds