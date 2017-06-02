10 Too-Real Struggles of Being an Older Sister in a Latinx Household

My life was all set until my little brother came along. All of a sudden, everything revolved around this little human. It's not like my parents gave my 3-year-old self a choice, but I had to deal with it anyway. Now over two decades later, it still hasn't ended. When you are an older sister in a Latinx household, the struggle is real because it's not about you anymore, it's about you and your sibling. No matter where you go or what you are doing, you better know what the younger one is up to. Keep scrolling to see what scenarios will ring true.