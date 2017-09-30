 Skip Nav
Jennifer Lopez
Every Single Naked Dress Jennifer Lopez Has Worn Since 1997
Nostalgia
10 Perfumes Your Grandma Always Talked About That Smell Amazing
Healthy Snacks
Your New Food Obsession Is Here: Healthy Arepas

What It Was Like to Grow Up Asian Latinx

Here's What I Have to Say to People Who Tell Me I'm Not "Latina Enough"

Monica Sisavat is an assistant editor at POPSUGAR.

I am 50 percent Mexican and 50 percent Laotian. My mom immigrated to the US from Mexico, while my dad came from Laos. Even though my parents come from two completely different backgrounds and I was born in the US, my parents raised me to be equally proud of both of my cultures.

Growing up, I had the best of both worlds. My abuela would cook the most amazing chicken tamales for Christmas, while my aunt would make the tastiest pho whenever I visited her. My mom taught me how to speak Spanish at a young age, and even though I can't fully speak Lao, I understand a few of the basics thanks to my dad. I went to church with my Mexican side of the family, but I also visited the temple with my Laotian side. This is how my parents brought me up, and I'm proud of it.

"Other people don't get to define me, I define myself."

As I got older, other Latinos around me started pointing out that I wasn't the same as them. My eyes were a little slanted, my skin color was a tad lighter, I spoke English at home, my last name isn't Mexican, my family's traditions weren't the same as theirs, and so on. Some of the most common remarks I would get from people were, "You're not really Latina" or "You don't look Mexican enough." To this day, I still remember a guy not wanting to date me because I wasn't "full Mexican." In his eyes that meant I wasn't "domesticated" and my career aspirations were seen as a flaw. Not only was that complete and total bullsh*t, but he clearly didn't realize what year we were living in.

Still, because my Spanish isn't perfect and I don't fit the "Latina mold," I was (and still am) criticized for not being Latina enough. I was never "Mexican enough" to hang out with the other Mexican kids in school, and when I hung out with other people who weren't Latino, I was called "white washed." (This is probably the reason I only have two Latino friends.) I could never win because only one of my parents is Mexican.

Despite their close-minded remarks, I remain proud of my roots and I've realized that other people don't get to define me, I define myself. Both of my parents came to the US with dreams of building better futures for themselves and providing me with a life they never had. To me, being Latina is more than just about genetics. While I do have Latin blood running through my veins, being Latina is a representation of my culture, my roots, and my family's values and history. And besides, hardly anybody is 100 percent Latina nowadays, so who's to say that I am not?

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Victor Verdugo
Join the conversation
2017 Hispanic Heritage MonthLatina Personal EssayHispanic Heritage MonthLatina LivingPersonal Essay
Join The Conversation
Hispanic Heritage Month
What Is My Proudest Moment as a Latina? Every Moment, Every Day
by Isabela Moner
Hispanic Heritage Month Essays 2017
Hispanic Heritage Month
30 Stories That Celebrate Your Latinx Heritage
by Alessandra Foresto
Mario Testino Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Mario Testino
Mario Testino Has 1 Piece of Simple but Powerful Advice For All Latinxs
by Mario Testino
Why I'm Proud to Be a Hispanic College Graduate
Hispanic Heritage Month
The 1 Gift I Was Proud to Give My Parents
by Victor Verdugo
Laurie Hernandez Hispanic Heritage Month Essay
Hispanic Heritage Month
How My Latina Culture Helped Me Win an Olympic Gold Medal
by Laurie Hernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds