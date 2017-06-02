8 Signs You Grew Up Asian Latinx

Growing up in a Latinx household is an experience like no other, but mix that in with an Asian household, and you know things were even better. I grew up with both a Mexican mother and a Laotian father, and while that definitely involved a lot of spicy food and soap operas — er, telenovelas and Thai movies — over the years, I've been plagued with tons of questions regarding my background and ethnicity, like the infamous, "What are you?" Sound familiar? Then this one is for you.



