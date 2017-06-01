 Skip Nav
13 Movies and TV Shows You've Seen Alexis Bledel in Besides The Handmaid's Tale
13 Movies and TV Shows You've Seen Alexis Bledel in Besides The Handmaid's Tale

We all fell in love with Alexis Bledel as Rory in Gilmore Girls, but the actress has been gracing the big and small screens for years. Do you remember her as Lena Kaligaris in The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants alongside America Ferrera and Blake Lively? Or as Winnie Foster in Tuck Everlasting? We are taking a look back at all of her other roles in celebration of her newest one in The Handmaid's Tale.

50+ Photos That Show Gilmore Girls' Alexis Bledel's Style Has Changed a Lot in 16 Years

