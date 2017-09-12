 Skip Nav
A Look at Wilmer Valderrama's (Long) Dating History

Wilmer Valderrama first entered our lives as Fez on That '70s Show and even back then, he was a total lady killer (on and off screen). Throughout his career, the 37-year-old has been linked to many famous women (most way younger than him), and one in particular that no one will ever forget — is it bad we are still hoping that Wilmer and Demi get back together? From being engaged just a couple of months after starting a relationship with Lindsay Lohan to his other long-term girlfriends, her are the ladies whom Wilmer has dated before.

Rumored: Christina Milian
Rumored: Ariana Richards
Rumored: Jennifer Love Hewitt
Confirmed: Mandy Moore
Confirmed: Lindsay Lohan
Rumored: Ashlee Simpson
Rumored: Rihanna
Rumored: Avril Lavigne
Confirmed (and Rumored): Minka Kelly
Confirmed: Demi Lovato
