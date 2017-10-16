We Didn't Think Dole Whip Could Get Any Better, but Then This Happened

We never thought anything would top being at Disney World with a Dole Whip in hand . . . until we found this: a spicy twist on the classic pineapple dessert. Yes, folks, you can enjoy your favorite sweet and tangy treat with a kick thanks to Zero Degrees, a dessert chain in California, Texas, Oregon, and Arizona.

The Spicy Dole Whip is topped with real strawberry bits, dressed in chamoy sauce and Tajín, and garnished with a pineapple slice and, for an extra $1, a tamarind star. The creation is only available at three of the Zero Degrees locations in California, but we're going to guess it'll become so popular, it's likely to be at all its stores pretty soon.