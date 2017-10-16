 Skip Nav
Breakfast
15 Recipes That Combine 2 of the World's Best Ingredients: Avocado and Eggs
Latina Celebrity
This Is Why Selena Quintanilla's Wax Figure Is Wearing THAT Outfit
Makeup Tutorials
The Best Latin-Inspired Halloween Makeup Tutorials Make the Perfect Last-Minute Costume
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Didn't Think Dole Whip Could Get Any Better, but Then This Happened

We never thought anything would top being at Disney World with a Dole Whip in hand . . . until we found this: a spicy twist on the classic pineapple dessert. Yes, folks, you can enjoy your favorite sweet and tangy treat with a kick thanks to Zero Degrees, a dessert chain in California, Texas, Oregon, and Arizona.

The Spicy Dole Whip is topped with real strawberry bits, dressed in chamoy sauce and Tajín, and garnished with a pineapple slice and, for an extra $1, a tamarind star. The creation is only available at three of the Zero Degrees locations in California, but we're going to guess it'll become so popular, it's likely to be at all its stores pretty soon.

Related
The 1 Secret Seasoning You Must Ask For When You Visit Disneyland
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Latina FoodDole WhipSpicy
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
Cell Phone Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
You're Going to Tear Your Hair Out Trying to Find a Cell Phone in This Optical Illusion
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Is Phubbing?
Digital Life
Even If You Don't Know What Phubbing Is, You're Probably Doing It
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Things Millennials Do
Humor
20 Absurd Struggles Only Millennials Could Understand
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds