 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You're Going to Do a Double Take at Zoe Saldana's Best Style This Year
Makeup
13 Brazilian Brands You Need to Have in Your Beauty Stash
Latina Living
My Mom Was Latina, My Dad Isn't — 10 Annoying Comments I'm Tired of Hearing
Humor
17 Things You Should Never (No, No Way) Say to Your Latina Mom
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 20  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
You're Going to Do a Double Take at Zoe Saldana's Best Style This Year

Every time Zoe Saldana has stepped out this year, she has outdone herself in the fashion department. Her style is getting better as 2017 develops, starting in January with a dress that reminded us of Hermione Granger at the Yule Ball and ending most recently with a fiery Emilio Pucci dress that featured fringe and sequins. Scroll ahead to see her best looks this year so far — they'll leave you wondering how she could possibly top them in the months to come.

Related
71 Adorable Moments Between Zoe Saldana and Her 3 Kids

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Latina FashionLatina CelebrityRed Carpet StyleZoe SaldanaCelebrity Style
Join The Conversation
Zoe Saldana
Her Dress, Her Date, Her Hair — Everything About This Zoe Saldana Look Is Mesmerizing
by Alessandra Foresto
Zoe Saldana's Family Pictures on Instagram
Zoe Saldana
71 Adorable Moments Between Zoe Saldana and Her 3 Kids
by Alessandra Foresto
Zoe Saldana Fitness Inspiration
Zoe Saldana
11 of Zoe Saldana's Fiercest Fitness Moments on Instagram
by Macy Daniela Martin
Queen Letizia and King Felipe of Spain Wedding | Pictures
Queen Letizia
We Will Never Get Over Queen Letizia and King Felipe VI's Wedding
by Alessandra Foresto
Jillian Rose Reed at the MTV Movie and TV Awards 2017
Jennifer Lopez
Awkward's Jillian Rose Reed's MTV Awards Dress Is All J Lo at the 2001 Grammys
by Celia Fernandez
From Our Partners
Latest Latina
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds