You're Going to Do a Double Take at Zoe Saldana's Best Style This Year

Every time Zoe Saldana has stepped out this year, she has outdone herself in the fashion department. Her style is getting better as 2017 develops, starting in January with a dress that reminded us of Hermione Granger at the Yule Ball and ending most recently with a fiery Emilio Pucci dress that featured fringe and sequins. Scroll ahead to see her best looks this year so far — they'll leave you wondering how she could possibly top them in the months to come.





