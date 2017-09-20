Watch This Woman Use 1 Skirt (and a Bit of Magic) to Transform Into 10 Disney Characters

Disneybounding allows you dress like your favorite character in style. The popular trend is a way for Disney fans to take "normal" articles of clothing and turn them into an outfit that pays tribute to characters by incorporating the same colors, accessories, and style of whomever they're representing. Disneybounding is a source of major inspiration for park-goers, but it's also a great way to do Disney at Halloween with a bit more subtlety.

A team at Disney Style proved that you don't need much to make a Disneybounding outfit stand out — in fact, you can do it with just one article of clothing, if you use your imagination. They shared a video of a woman being transformed into 10 different Disney characters with just one skirt! It's just like magic. Watch the video to see how they do it, and start thinking up ways to use your own wardrobe as creatively as they did.