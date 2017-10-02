 Skip Nav
Calling All '90s Kids! These 15 Halloween Costumes Will Make You Feel Nostalgic

If we had to choose a favorite decade, it would be the '90s, no doubt. It was a fantastic time for pop culture — there were boy bands, Nickelodeon cartoons, cult classic movies, and more. If you want to embody the magic of that time period, we rounded up some clever costumes you can buy for Halloween. Purchasing a costume means there's no effort required, and there's nothing better than that. Take a look at these brilliant options and snag one before they sell out!

Mia costume
$45
Buy Now
Ms. Frizzle costume
$110
Buy Now
Cher costume
$60
Buy Now
Dionne costume
$60
Buy Now
Arnold and Helga costumes
$45
Buy Now
Reptar costume
$80
Buy Now
'90s Barbie costume
$104
Buy Now
Powerpuff Girls costume
$40
Buy Now
Wayne's World Garth and Wayne costume set
$50
Buy Now
Wednesday Addams costume
$17
Buy Now
Fembot costume
$34
Buy Now
Vivian costume
$28
Buy Now
Pink Power Ranger costume
$35
Buy Now
Scream ghost costume
$17
Buy Now
A League of Their Own costume
$49
Buy Now
