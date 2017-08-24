37 Iconic Costumes to Inspire Your Halloween Plans

Put away your fairy wings and witches' brooms, and get in the spirit of Halloween season with a costume that's a little bit more, well, stylish. Whether you would rather channel Elle Woods or Wednesday Addams, if you're looking to cast a spell on someone, these buzzed-about looks will really capture their attention.

From the red carpet to the silver screen, these famous (and infamous) outfits are classic, creative, and, at times, straight-up hilarious. Sure, you could go the more traditional route, but let's be honest, when it comes time to take your Halloween selfie, you deserve to stand apart from all the other basic witches.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani