 Skip Nav
Ultimate Guide
Your Ultimate Guide to Fall's Biggest Shoe Trends
Street Style
27 Times Flats Looked More High-Fashion Than Heels
Fall Fashion
Prepare to Spend It All When You See These Fall Shoes
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
37 Iconic Costumes to Inspire Your Halloween Plans

Put away your fairy wings and witches' brooms, and get in the spirit of Halloween season with a costume that's a little bit more, well, stylish. Whether you would rather channel Elle Woods or Wednesday Addams, if you're looking to cast a spell on someone, these buzzed-about looks will really capture their attention.

From the red carpet to the silver screen, these famous (and infamous) outfits are classic, creative, and, at times, straight-up hilarious. Sure, you could go the more traditional route, but let's be honest, when it comes time to take your Halloween selfie, you deserve to stand apart from all the other basic witches.

— Additional reporting by Nikita Ramsinghani

Related
40 Hilarious Costumes For the Funniest Couples

6
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Women Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesEasy CostumesHalloween Costumes For WomenDIY CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloween
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Couples
23 Hot Celebrity Couples to Channel For Halloween This Year
by Brittney Stephens
Copycat Chocolate Bar Recipes
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Stars Who Believe in Ghosts
Halloween
13 Celebrities Who Have Had Ghostly Encounters (Yes, Really)
by Maria Mercedes Lara
Fast and Easy Edible Cookie Dough Recipes
Recipes
by Anna Monette Roberts
Disney Villain Costumes For Women
Disney
Channel Your Inner Disney Villain With This 1-Stop-Shop Collection
by Tara Block
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds