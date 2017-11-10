 Skip Nav
Watch These '90s Romances on Netflix If You're Ready For a Lot of Feelings

When you're hoping to have a nostalgic night in, a romantic movie from the '90s is the ultimate companion. The '90s just really knew how to pull off a sappy, cheesy, and heartbreaking romance — not to mention the hot eye candy. I mean, who DIDN'T have a hardcore crush on Brad Pitt in Meet Joe Black or Leonardo DiCaprio in Titanic? We've pulled together our favorite '90s rom-coms and steamy dramas from the '90s you can stream on Netflix tonight.

While You Were Sleeping
Clueless
Chasing Amy
Pleasantville
Practical Magic
Bed of Roses
Can't Hardly Wait
Hope Floats
Meet Joe Black
Shakespeare in Love
Titanic
Sliding Doors
