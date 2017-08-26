 Skip Nav
For Uniquely Modern Keepsakes, Send Out Acrylic Wedding Invitations

If you're looking for something unique for your wedding, look no further than acrylic wedding invitations. The stunning invitations are made of an acrylic substrate with the wording laser-etched onto the surface. As opposed to paper invites, they're more similar to plastic — thick, weighty, and durable. They can be clear, mirrored, colorful, or cut into different shapes, just like your classic paper invitations, but with a modern and distinctive twist.

While acrylic wedding invitations can be expensive — up to three times the cost of a paper invitation — they can make a great wedding keepsake for your invitees and really set the tone for your wedding. So if you don't mind investing some extra money into this first impression for your wedding (you can easily pinch some pennies elsewhere), keep reading to see some of our favorites.

Colorful Geometric Invitations
Acrylic Invitations
Mirrored Wedding Invitations
Modern and Colorful Wedding Invitation
Gold Floral Wedding Invitation
Art Deco Wedding Invitation
Modern and Simple Wedding Invitation
Classic Romantic Wedding Invitation
Destination Wedding Invitation
Mirrored Wedding Invitation
Handheld Mirror Wedding Invitation
Pink Polka-Dot Wedding Invitation
Dark, Romantic Wedding Invitation
