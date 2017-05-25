5/25/17 5/25/17 POPSUGAR Love Amazon Amazon Wedding Shop You'll Want to Buy Every Gorgeous Item From Amazon's New Bridal Shop May 25, 2017 by Terry Carter 1 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Amazon wants to help you save big on your wedding day. The ecommerce company recently launched its affordable new online bridal shop, aptly called The Wedding Shop, and it's almost too good to be true. The wedding site features gorgeous handmade wedding items, including candles, cake toppers, and invitations, that will personalize your special day. Keep reading to see seven items you'll want to buy ASAP, then check out Amazon's handmade wedding shop for yourself. RelatedThese Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017 Coral pink is both elegant and romantic, so that makes this coral wedding sash ($35) the perfect addition for your bridesmaid dresses. coral wedding sash $35 from amazon.com Buy Now Add an edgy touch to your bohemian wedding with these antler-style wooden table numbers ($8). antler-style wooden table numbers $8 from amazon.com Buy Now Show off your humorous side with this real slate chalkboard ($11). real slate chalkboard $11 from amazon.com Buy Now Your guests won't soon forget this gorgeous rustic wedding card box ($50). rustic wedding card box $50 from amazon.com Buy Now If you're looking for a subtle way to incorporate pearls into your bridal look, get this feather hair comb ($39). feather hair comb $39 from amazon.com Buy Now Newlyweds will enjoy their honeymoon travels in style with these handmade Mr. and Mrs. leather passport covers ($80). Mr. and Mrs. leather passport covers $80 from amazon.com Buy Now If you're having a modern wedding, this glass geometric candle holder ($60) will fit into your theme perfectly. glass geometric candle holder $60 from amazon.com Buy Now Share this post AmazonWedding