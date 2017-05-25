 Skip Nav
You'll Want to Buy Every Gorgeous Item From Amazon's New Bridal Shop

Amazon Wedding Shop

You'll Want to Buy Every Gorgeous Item From Amazon's New Bridal Shop

Amazon wants to help you save big on your wedding day. The ecommerce company recently launched its affordable new online bridal shop, aptly called The Wedding Shop, and it's almost too good to be true. The wedding site features gorgeous handmade wedding items, including candles, cake toppers, and invitations, that will personalize your special day. Keep reading to see seven items you'll want to buy ASAP, then check out Amazon's handmade wedding shop for yourself.

Coral pink is both elegant and romantic, so that makes this coral wedding sash ($35) the perfect addition for your bridesmaid dresses.

Add an edgy touch to your bohemian wedding with these antler-style wooden table numbers ($8).

Show off your humorous side with this real slate chalkboard ($11).

Your guests won't soon forget this gorgeous rustic wedding card box ($50).

If you're looking for a subtle way to incorporate pearls into your bridal look, get this feather hair comb ($39).

Newlyweds will enjoy their honeymoon travels in style with these handmade Mr. and Mrs. leather passport covers ($80).

If you're having a modern wedding, this glass geometric candle holder ($60) will fit into your theme perfectly.

