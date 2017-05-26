 Skip Nav
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017
These Will Be the Hottest Wedding Trends of 2017

Wedding trends have a way of creeping up on you, usually scattered a little bit here and there, until BAM something you thought you'd never see at a wedding is the norm. (Like, remember when every wedding had spray-painted little plastic toy animals?) The trends on the horizon for 2017 include some of these subtle changes, often influenced by social media themes in other nonwedding areas, but some are distinctly unconventional in a way that feels more like a substantial shift than a swiftly passing fad. Quite frankly, couples are doing weddings the way they want to do them, whether it's weirdly outlandish or pared-down and personal.

Here's what we're predicting will be all over your Instagram in the coming months! #GetReadyForWeddingSeasonHashtags

Touch of Whimsy
1
Touch of Whimsy

It's no surprise that the popularity of unicorns and mermaids has begun to influence weddings, but before you balk at the idea of a unicorn-themed wedding, it's not as extreme as you may think. The whimsical wedding is all about fairidescent details, shimmer and sparkle, hints of rainbow, and a general fun-loving vibe. For brides who grew up in the '80s and ‘90s, it's also a nostalgic nod to our Lisa Frank days.

See This Wedding

Going Global
Image Source: Your Adventure Wedding
2
Going Global

If you're going to invest in a wedding, you might as well see the world while you’re at it! This year we're seeing a rise in couples choosing destination weddings and elopements, but also new trends like "buddymoons," where friends join in on the honeymoon, and other creative ways to incorporate travel into weddings. Along the same lines, couples are thinking more about how their wedding can make a global difference, with elements of the wedding giving back and doing good. These include donations to charities in lieu of gifts or favors or eco-friendly wedding decor and honeymoon options.

See This Wedding

Beyond the Color Scheme
Image Source: James Tang Photography
3
Beyond the Color Scheme

Gone are the days of just coming up with two to three colors for your wedding color scheme. Brides and planners are throwing patterns and textures into the mix too. These elaborate combinations can include tie-dye, velvet, palm-leaf prints, glitter, and rainbow. Velvet, for instance, is something we're seeing in decor details big (like on antique furniture) and small (like ribbons), as well as fashion elements, like velvet shoes.

See This Wedding

Low-Key Weddings
Image Source: Linger Photography
4
Low-Key Weddings

This year is all about the low-key wedding, with many couples choosing intimate weddings with a small group of friends and family, city hall weddings, or elopements over traditional weddings that require more planning and a hefty budget. We're also seeing more couples forgoing bridesmaids and groomsmen altogether, choosing invitations with simple designs, providing "anti-photo booths" for guests to take their own social media snaps, and even having a strict no-phones rule. We've officially entered the era of the "bridechilla."

See This Wedding

Fast Food
Image Source: Matthew David Studio
5
Fast Food

We mean this both literally and figuratively. We're seeing a shift to daytime brunch weddings that are more casual and less time-consuming to plan (and enjoy) than a plated sit-down dinner with multiple courses. But couples are also bringing in actual fast food with things like Taco Bell bouquets, In-N-Out Burger at the reception, and other "junk food" snacks.

See This Wedding

Black on Black
Image Source: J. Christina Photography
6
Black on Black

You may be thinking, black isn’t a new wedding color. But we aren’t talking just tuxes and accents — when we say black on black, we mean all-black everything. Black wedding gowns, black stone rings, black cakes, black chairs and tables, black paper goods . . . you get the idea. The overall aesthetic is more modern than goth.

See This Wedding

Hippie Revival
Image Source: Lo and Behold Photography
7
Hippie Revival

Tie-dye dresses and decor, flower crowns, Persian rugs, zodiac details, healing crystals, and even weed bars and edibles as favors — the modern wedding feels more like a '70s house party or music festival than the traditionally formal event of the past.

See This Wedding

Millennial Pink
Image Source: Meigan Canfield Photography
8
Millennial Pink

This blogger-endorsed shade of pink is a dusty twist on a classic and natural fit for a wedding color scheme. It's often complemented with a fresh green; specifically, you'll see a tropical palm-leaf pattern alongside millennial pink. Coincidentally, or maybe not so coincidentally, one of Pantone's Colors of the Year for 2016 was Rose Quartz and its 2017 Color of the Year is Greenery.

See More Ideas

Two-Piece Bridal Gowns
Image Source: Pierre Paris Photographer
9
Two-Piece Bridal Gowns

Mix-and-match separates are popular with brides and bridesmaids alike. Brides and their bridal parties want choices, and that means interchangeable separates. Now, brides can wear one top and skirt for the ceremony, then swap the top or bottom for something more fun at the reception — leather jackets, anyone?

See This Shoot

Crowd-Pleasing Surprises
Image Source: Meigan Canfield Photography
10
Crowd-Pleasing Surprises

Couples are taking their guests into consideration more during the planning process, coming up with unexpected ways to entertain their friends and family. In addition to the aforementioned buddymoons and weed bars, other ideas include elaborate reception games, coloring-book stations, customized Snapchat filters, image mapping on cakes and dresses, and even petting zoos or wild animals. Yes, wedding llamas are a thing.

See This Wedding

