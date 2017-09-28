 Skip Nav
Nostalgia
'90s Toys You Probably Have Stashed Away That Are Worth a LOT of Money Now
Advice
I Tried This Warming Edible Massage Oil, and It Literally Heated Things Up in the Best Way
Relationships
What It's Like Being a "Femme" Lesbian
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding

If you're looking for a unique venue to tie the knot, you may want to consider New York's Houston Hall. Newlyweds Robert and Rachel, who met on Match.com and quickly realized they were meant for each other, ended up marrying at the industrial beer hall in the Spring. The couple had a fun and casual wedding filled with music, beer, and dancing. Though the bride looked gorgeous in her beaded gown, our favorite part of her bridal look was her shoe choice. When it came time for the reception, she swapped her heels for Converse sneakers to match the groom.

See their beautiful photos!

Related
Instead of Traditional, This Couple Wanted Their Wedding to Be Cool and Casual, Just Like Them

We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding
59
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsWedding
Join The Conversation
Disney
by Nicole Yi
Annie Lawless's Pnina Tornai Wedding Dress
Wedding
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Canaves Oia Hotel Santorini Greece Review
Wedding
How to Make the Most of Santorini Without Leaving the Hotel
by Lauren Levinson
Jennifer Aniston's Wedding Band
Celebrity Style
by Sarah Wasilak
Pamela Katz's J. Mendel Wedding Dress
Alexander McQueen
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds