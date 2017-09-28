We Love That the Bride and Groom Both Wore Converse at Their Cool Industrial Wedding

If you're looking for a unique venue to tie the knot, you may want to consider New York's Houston Hall. Newlyweds Robert and Rachel, who met on Match.com and quickly realized they were meant for each other, ended up marrying at the industrial beer hall in the Spring. The couple had a fun and casual wedding filled with music, beer, and dancing. Though the bride looked gorgeous in her beaded gown, our favorite part of her bridal look was her shoe choice. When it came time for the reception, she swapped her heels for Converse sneakers to match the groom.

