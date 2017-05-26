This Vintage-Inspired New York Elopement Is Cool and Classy All at Once

Instead of having a blowout wedding, Chicagoans Cali and JD decided to elope to New York City. With a just handful of friends and family there to witness them tie the knot, the couple made it official at the city clerk's office and then headed to Grand Central Terminal for portraits. They then celebrated with drinks at a classy old New York cocktail bar called Campbell Apartment, which couldn't have been a better match with the bride's vintage-inspired dress and veil. This small wedding was classy and cool, just like the lovely newlyweds.

