 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
This Vintage-Inspired New York Elopement Is Cool and Classy All at Once
Relationships
My Open Relationship Was a Great Decision but, Damn, It's Boring
Tattoos
20 Crystal Tattoos That Totally Rock
Summer
23 Summer Must Haves in the Season's Hottest Color — Millennial Pink!
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 84  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
This Vintage-Inspired New York Elopement Is Cool and Classy All at Once

Instead of having a blowout wedding, Chicagoans Cali and JD decided to elope to New York City. With a just handful of friends and family there to witness them tie the knot, the couple made it official at the city clerk's office and then headed to Grand Central Terminal for portraits. They then celebrated with drinks at a classy old New York cocktail bar called Campbell Apartment, which couldn't have been a better match with the bride's vintage-inspired dress and veil. This small wedding was classy and cool, just like the lovely newlyweds.

See their photos!

Related
This Luxurious Elopement in Cancun Will Make You Forget All About a Guest List

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Real WeddingsCity Hall WeddingWedding
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Wedding
This Couple Didn't Want a Big, Fancy Wedding — So They Chose a Popup Elopement
by Nicole Yi
Disney Themed Wedding
Disney
Each Table at This Adorable Wedding Reception Is Based Off a Disney Movie!
by Nicole Yi
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Wedding
by Lizzie Fuhr
Trendy Palm Springs Wedding
Real Weddings
A Botanical Garden Was the Perfect Spot For This Hip Palm Springs Wedding
by Nicole Yi
Prop 8 California Couple Kris and Sandy Stier
Wedding
The True Love Story of the Couple Who Took Gay Marriage to the Supreme Court — and Won
by Lindsay Miller
Tips For City Hall Wedding
Budget Tips
Everything You Need to Know About How to Plan the PERFECT City Hall Wedding
by Emily Co
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Federal Courthouse Elopement
Real Weddings
This Sweet Wedding For 2 Wasn't Your Ordinary Courthouse Elopement
by Nicole Yi
Geeky Scottish Wedding
Star Wars
The Force Was Strong With This Scottish Couple at Their Colorful Star Wars Wedding
by Nicole Yi
From Our Partners
Latest Love
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds