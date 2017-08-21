 Skip Nav
Our Favorite Books of the Year (So Far) — You Won't Be Able to Put Them Down!

Now that we've passed the midway mark, it's time to start looking back at our favorite reads of the year. So far, there have already been some impressive page-turners. Our picks run the gamut, from scandalous historical fiction to riveting memoirs and epic YA fantasy. It's a wonder we've been able to get anything done with all the reading to be had. Ahead, check out more than 100 new books you'll want to devour as we close out the year. Happy reading!

Additional reporting by Brenda Janowitz, Hilary White, and Ebony LaDelle

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid
Difficult Women by Roxane Gay
Dragon Springs Road by Janie Chang
Her Every Fear by Peter Swanson
The Futures by Anna Pitoniak
The Wicked City by Beatriz Williams
Pretty Little World by Melissa DePino and Elizabeth LaBan
This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel
The Fifth Letter by Nicola Moriarty
Perfect Little World by Kevin Wilson
I Liked My Life by Abby Fabiaschi
The Odds of You and Me by Cecilia Galante
A Book of American Martyrs by Joyce Carol Oates
Always by Sarah Jio
My (Not So) Perfect Life by Sophie Kinsella
On Turpentine Lane by Elinor Lipman
The Orphan’s Tale by Pam Jenoff
Dead Letters by Caite Dolan-Leach
A Piece of the World by Christina Baker Kline
Sad Perfect by Stephanie Elliot
Windy City Blues by Renee Rosen
All Grown Up by Jami Attenberg
Dangerous Games by Danielle Steel
Exit West by Mohsin Hamid
The Twelve Lives of Samuel Hawley by Hannah Tinti
Almost Missed You by Jessica Strawser
It Happens All the Time by Amy Hatvany
Conviction by Julia Dahl
And Then There Was Me by Sadeqa Johnson
The Widow of Wall Street by Randy Susan Meyers
White Sand, Blue Sea by Anita Hughes
