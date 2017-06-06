6/06/17 6/06/17 POPSUGAR Love Shopping Best Bridesmaid Gifts Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts June 6, 2017 by Krista Jones 20 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. The moments leading up to your wedding are something you've probably been envisioning for quite some time. Celebrating love is a wonderful experience, but planning the party portion can get exhausting. Thankfully, you have your girls by your side. Show your supportive bridal party how much you appreciate them by getting them something special. Here are some choices your squad is going to love. Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist ($32) is the ultimate pick-me-up. This is something your entire party will use throughout the night.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
Gift a Fujifilm Instax Camera ($70) to each bridesmaid and the memories will last forever. Steve Madden Jzada
An eye-popping Steve Madden Jzada ($75) clutch is something they can use over and over again.

TenOverTen Nail Polish Jane 001
Pamper yourself and your whole party when you by each of them the TenOverTen Nail Polish ($18).

Everlane The Dipped Weekender
Have a small bridal party and want to get everyone something special? The Everlane The Dipped Weekender ($115) is a smart choice.

Quay All My Love Sunglasses
Every girl appreciates a new pair of sunnies. The Quay All My Love Sunglasses ($60) will have each girl looking fresh. Pop & Suki Camera Bag
Gift your BFFs one of these superpopular Pop & Suki Camera Bags ($195). Choose their favorite color, then customize the bottom and add emojis.

Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain
Help your pals be camera-ready by giving them these Saint Laurent Lip Stains ($36). If you purchase directly from the site, you can have each of your bridesmaids' names engraved on it.

BaubleBar Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings
These superfun and trendy BaubleBar Shimmer Drop Earrings ($48) would make for a great group photo. Slant Collections Yes Way Rosé Wine Glass
Celebrate with everyone the morning of with these Slant Wine Glasses ($14).

Mon Purse Large Cosmetic Case
Build your bridesmaids a custom makeup set and fill up this Mon Purse Large Cosmetic Case ($115) with all the necessities. Customize it with their initials and pick their favorite colors.

Cuyana Classic Leather Tote
This Cuyana Classic Leather Tote ($175) is a great everyday carryall. Customize it by getting their initials monogrammed.

Madewell Finch Ballet Flats
Help your girls rest their feet at the end of the wedding by giving each of them a pair of Madewell Finch Ballet Flats ($98). Kate Spade 'One In A Million' Initial Pendant Necklace
This initial Kate Spade Pendant ($58) is a sweet personal touch they can wear all the time.

Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne
By giving them this Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne ($65), they'll associate the scent with your fun-filled wedding night each time they wear it.

Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
Let them know they've all earned a vacation when you get them this Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee ($35). Nadri Wrap Hinge Bangle
Accessorize your bridesmaids' dresses with one of these pretty Nadri Wrap Hinge Bangles ($88).

Diptyque Votive Candle Set
Because everyone loves getting new candles, gift this luxurious Diptyque Votive Candle Set ($100).

Eberjey Zelia Lace Trimmed Robe
This pastel pink Eberjey Zelia Lace Trimmed Robe ($55) is ideal if you want everyone to match while getting ready.

Concrete Card
Put your thoughts on paper and pick up a Concrete Card ($9) for everyone. Antica Farmacista Prosecco Bubble Bath
Give the gift of relaxation by buying Antica Farmacista Prosecco Bubble Bath ($38).

Clarins Truly Waterproof Mascara
Add this long-lasting Clarins Truly Waterproof Mascara ($23) to your bridesmaids' makeup kits.

Saint Laurent Radiance Perfect Universal HD Translucent Powder
Help everyone avoid forehead shine by giving everyone this Saint Laurent Universal Translucent Powder ($48).

Kendra Scott Women's Elle Pavé Drop Earrings
Gift everyone these Kendra Scott Women's Elle Pavé Drop Earrings ($85). Glossier Phase 2 Set
This Glossier Phase 2 Set ($40) is a must have in emergency situations. It comes with concealer, matte lip color, and a brow grooming tool.