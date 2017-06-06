 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts

Best Bridesmaid Gifts

Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts

Say Thanks to Your Bridesmaids With These 25 Thoughtful Gifts

The moments leading up to your wedding are something you've probably been envisioning for quite some time. Celebrating love is a wonderful experience, but planning the party portion can get exhausting. Thankfully, you have your girls by your side. Show your supportive bridal party how much you appreciate them by getting them something special. Here are some choices your squad is going to love.

Shop Brands
Clare Vivier · Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare · Urban Outfitters · Kate Spade · Minnie Rose · Herbivore Botanicals · Steve Madden · Everlane · Quay · Saint Laurent · BaubleBar · Madewell · Jo Malone · Nadri · Diptyque · Eberjey · Antica Farmacista · Clarins · Kendra Scott
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Mark Popovich
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist

Herbivore Botanicals Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist ($32) is the ultimate pick-me-up. This is something your entire party will use throughout the night.

Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
$32
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Herbivore Botanicals Face Care
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera

Gift a Fujifilm Instax Camera ($70) to each bridesmaid and the memories will last forever.

Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
$70
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion
Steve Madden Jzada
Steve Madden Jzada

An eye-popping Steve Madden Jzada ($75) clutch is something they can use over and over again.

Steve Madden
Jzada
$75
from Steve Madden
Buy Now See more Steve Madden Clutches
TenOverTen Nail Polish Jane 001
TenOverTen Nail Polish Jane 001

Pamper yourself and your whole party when you by each of them the TenOverTen Nail Polish ($18).

NET-A-PORTER.COM Nail Polish
TenOverTen - Nail Polish - Jane 001
$18
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more NET-A-PORTER.COM Nail Polish
Everlane The Dipped Weekender
Everlane The Dipped Weekender

Have a small bridal party and want to get everyone something special? The Everlane The Dipped Weekender ($115) is a smart choice.

Everlane
The Dipped Weekender
$115
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Women's Fashion
Quay All My Love Sunglasses
Quay All My Love Sunglasses

Every girl appreciates a new pair of sunnies. The Quay All My Love Sunglasses ($60) will have each girl looking fresh.

Quay
All My Love Sunglasses
$60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Quay Sunglasses
Pop & Suki Camera Bag
Pop & Suki Camera Bag

Gift your BFFs one of these superpopular Pop & Suki Camera Bags ($195). Choose their favorite color, then customize the bottom and add emojis.

Pop & Suki Camera Bags
$195
from popandsuki.com
Buy Now
Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain
Saint Laurent Vinyl Cream Lip Stain

Help your pals be camera-ready by giving them these Saint Laurent Lip Stains ($36). If you purchase directly from the site, you can have each of your bridesmaids' names engraved on it.

Saint Laurent
Vinyl Cream Lip Stain
$36
from Yves Saint Laurent
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Lip Stain
BaubleBar Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings
BaubleBar Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings

These superfun and trendy BaubleBar Shimmer Drop Earrings ($48) would make for a great group photo.

BaubleBar
Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Slant Collections Yes Way Rosé Wine Glass
Slant Collections Yes Way Rosé Wine Glass

Celebrate with everyone the morning of with these Slant Wine Glasses ($14).

shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Slant Collections Yes Way Rose Wine Glass
$14
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Mon Purse Large Cosmetic Case
Mon Purse Large Cosmetic Case

Build your bridesmaids a custom makeup set and fill up this Mon Purse Large Cosmetic Case ($115) with all the necessities. Customize it with their initials and pick their favorite colors.

Mon Purse Large Cosmetic Case
$115
from us.monpurse.com
Buy Now
Cuyana Classic Leather Tote
Cuyana Classic Leather Tote

This Cuyana Classic Leather Tote ($175) is a great everyday carryall. Customize it by getting their initials monogrammed.

Cuyana Classic Leather Tote
$175
from cuyana.com
Buy Now
Madewell Finch Ballet Flats
Madewell Finch Ballet Flats

Help your girls rest their feet at the end of the wedding by giving each of them a pair of Madewell Finch Ballet Flats ($98).

Madewell
Finch Ballet Flats
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Flats
Kate Spade 'One In A Million' Initial Pendant Necklace
Kate Spade 'One In A Million' Initial Pendant Necklace

This initial Kate Spade Pendant ($58) is a sweet personal touch they can wear all the time.

Kate Spade
Women's 'One In A Million' Initial Pendant Necklace
$58
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Necklaces
Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne
Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne

By giving them this Jo Malone Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne ($65), they'll associate the scent with your fun-filled wedding night each time they wear it.

Jo Malone
TM) Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Jo Malone Fragrances
Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee

Let them know they've all earned a vacation when you get them this Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee ($35).

Madewell
Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
Nadri Wrap Hinge Bangle
Nadri Wrap Hinge Bangle

Accessorize your bridesmaids' dresses with one of these pretty Nadri Wrap Hinge Bangles ($88).

Nadri
Women's Wrap Hinge Bangle
$88
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nadri Bracelets
Diptyque Votive Candle Set
Diptyque Votive Candle Set

Because everyone loves getting new candles, gift this luxurious Diptyque Votive Candle Set ($100).

Diptyque
Votive Candle Set
$100
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Diptyque Candles
Eberjey Zelia Lace Trimmed Robe
Eberjey Zelia Lace Trimmed Robe

This pastel pink Eberjey Zelia Lace Trimmed Robe ($55) is ideal if you want everyone to match while getting ready.

Eberjey
Zelia Lace-trimmed Stretch-cotton Robe - Pastel pink
$110
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Eberjey Robes
Concrete Card
Concrete Card

Put your thoughts on paper and pick up a Concrete Card ($9) for everyone.

Azalea Women's Fashion
Concrete Card
$9
from Azalea
Buy Now See more Azalea Women's Fashion
Antica Farmacista Prosecco Bubble Bath
Antica Farmacista Prosecco Bubble Bath

Give the gift of relaxation by buying Antica Farmacista Prosecco Bubble Bath ($38).

Antica Farmacista
Prosecco Bubble Bath, 16 oz.
$38
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Antica Farmacista Bubble Bath & Bath Oil
Clarins Truly Waterproof Mascara
Clarins Truly Waterproof Mascara

Add this long-lasting Clarins Truly Waterproof Mascara ($23) to your bridesmaids' makeup kits.

Clarins
Truly waterproof mascara
$23
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Clarins Mascara
Saint Laurent Radiance Perfect Universal HD Translucent Powder
Saint Laurent Radiance Perfect Universal HD Translucent Powder

Help everyone avoid forehead shine by giving everyone this Saint Laurent Universal Translucent Powder ($48).

Saint Laurent
Radiance Perfect Universal HD Translucent Powder, Fall Look
$48
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Makeup
Kendra Scott Women's Elle Pavé Drop Earrings
Kendra Scott Women's Elle Pavé Drop Earrings

Gift everyone these Kendra Scott Women's Elle Pavé Drop Earrings ($85).

Kendra Scott
Women's Elle Pave Drop Earrings
$85
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kendra Scott Earrings
Glossier Phase 2 Set
Glossier Phase 2 Set

This Glossier Phase 2 Set ($40) is a must have in emergency situations. It comes with concealer, matte lip color, and a brow grooming tool.

Glossier Phase 2 Set
$40
from glossier.com
Buy Now
BridesmaidsGiftsWeddingEngagement
Shop Story
Read Story
Clare Vivier
Striped Canvas Clutch - Cream
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$185 $111
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare
Alpha Beta® Glow Pad For Body - one size
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$45
Urban Outfitters
Mini Flower Humidifier
from Urban Outfitters
$14.95
Kate Spade
Leather Wrap Folio iPhone 7 Case
from shopbop.com
$75
Minnie Rose
Cashmere & Fox Fur Pom-Pom Slippers
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$135
Herbivore Botanicals
Rose Hibiscus Hydrating Face Mist
from REVOLVE
$32
Bloomingdale's
Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 Instant Camera
from Bloomingdale's
$70
Steve Madden
Jzada
from Steve Madden
$75
NET-A-PORTER.COM
TenOverTen - Nail Polish - Jane 001
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$18
Everlane
The Dipped Weekender
from Everlane
$115
Quay
All My Love Sunglasses
from shopbop.com
$60
Pop & Suki Camera Bags
from popandsuki.com
$195
Saint Laurent
Vinyl Cream Lip Stain
from Yves Saint Laurent
$36
BaubleBar
Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$48
shopbop.com
Slant Collections Yes Way Rose Wine Glass
from shopbop.com
$14
Mon Purse Large Cosmetic Case
from us.monpurse.com
$115
Cuyana Classic Leather Tote
from cuyana.com
$175
Madewell
Finch Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$98
Kate Spade
Women's 'One In A Million' Initial Pendant Necklace
from Nordstrom
$58
Jo Malone
TM) Nectarine Blossom & Honey Cologne
from Nordstrom
$65
Madewell
Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
from Nordstrom
$35
Nadri
Women's Wrap Hinge Bangle
from Nordstrom
$88
Diptyque
Votive Candle Set
from Nordstrom
$100
Eberjey
Zelia Lace-trimmed Stretch-cotton Robe - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$110
Azalea
Concrete Card
from Azalea
$9
Antica Farmacista
Prosecco Bubble Bath, 16 oz.
from Neiman Marcus
$38
Clarins
Truly waterproof mascara
from Selfridges
$23
Saint Laurent
Radiance Perfect Universal HD Translucent Powder, Fall Look
from Bloomingdale's
$48
Kendra Scott
Women's Elle Pave Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$85
Glossier Phase 2 Set
from glossier.com
$40
Shop More
Quay Sunglasses SHOP MORE
Quay
Women's Lickety Split 62Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Gold/ Brown Lens
from Nordstrom
$55
Quay
Women's Paradiso 52Mm Cat Eye Sunglasses - Black/ Smoke
from Nordstrom
$50
Quay
Women's X Desi Perkins Sahara 60Mm Aviator Sunglasses - Black/yellow
from Nordstrom
$65
Quay
The In Crowd Sunglasses
from shopbop.com
$60 $42
Quay
Women's Cherry Bomb 60Mm Sunglasses - Gold/ Silver Mirror
from Nordstrom
$55
Madewell Flats SHOP MORE
Madewell
Finch Ballet Flats
from shopbop.com
$98
Madewell
Arielle d'Orsay Flats
from shopbop.com
$98 $73.50
Madewell
Elinor Suede Loafer Mules
from shopbop.com
$158 $110.60
Madewell
Callie Slipper Flats
from shopbop.com
$148
Madewell
The Arielle d'Orsay Flat
from Madewell
$98 $49.99
Everlane Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Everlane
The Japanese GoWeave Mini Slip Dress
from Everlane
$75
Everlane
The Form Crossover Sandal
from Everlane
$118
Everlane
The Linen Crew Sweater
from Everlane
$65
Everlane
The Wide Leg Crop Pant
from Everlane
$68
Everlane
The Cotton Tank
from Everlane
$15
Clare Vivier Clutches AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
Here's What to Wear to an All-White-Themed Diddy Party
by Rebecca Brown
Winter Fashion
How to Channel the '80s Without Looking Too Hard Core
by Sarah Wasilak
Holiday Fashion
18 Blogger Items You Need to Make It Through Holiday Season
by Sarah Wasilak
Gift Guide
23 Fashion Gifts For the Ultimate Kate Middleton Fan
by Sarah Wasilak
Urban Outfitters Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
These Pool Floaties Practically Guarantee You'll Get All the "Likes"
by Rebecca Brown
Holiday
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women
by Brinton Parker
Gifts for Teens
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Gifts Under $75
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius
by Macy Cate Williams
Kate Spade Tech Accessories AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
The 25 Best iPhone Cases For Summer Are Here! Check Out These Adorable Options
by Macy Cate Williams
Mother's Day
25 Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Use
by Nicole Yi
Tech Shopping
13 Unicorn Tech Accessories That Are Mega Marvelous
by Macy Cate Williams
Tech Shopping
40 Light Pink iPhone Cases That Will Give You Chill Vibes
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Shopping
You Can Literally Wear Head-to-Toe Gingham If You Want to
by Rebecca Brown
Gifts Under $75
24 Ridiculously Affordable Products For Unicorn-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Kid Shopping
75 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your Teen Feel Anything but Angst
by Alessia Santoro
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima Threw Her Daughter a Magical Unicorn Birthday Party — Here's What You Need to Do It, Too
by Macy Daniela Martin
Quay Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thestoribook
corisuemorris
andrealitsch
beautywithlily
Madewell Flats AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mystylevita
isntthatcharming
workthewear
lonestarsouthern
Everlane Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
avizastyle
jaclynmittman
avizastyle
alainakaz
Quay Sunglasses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
LaurynEvarts
dashofcyndi
dashofcyndi
dashofcyndi
BaubleBar Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jessimalay
JeannieMai
shopstylesocial
bostonchicparty
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds