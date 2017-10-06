6 Online Erotica Sites to Check Out For the Steamiest Reads

If you prefer adult fiction over an adult film, we've got you. Though there are a number of porn sites for women out there, we also completely understand if that's just not your thing. Luckily, there are plenty of great sources for your erotic reading pleasure. Whether you're looking for your next Fifty Shades of Grey or want to hear other women's sexy experiences, you're bound to find one that works for you ahead. See six steamy sites to read tonight.

Remittance Girl: Enjoy a variety of erotic fiction written by a single author who goes by the name of Remittance Girl. Readers can skip straight to what they're looking for because the major themes (rough sex, fetish, female-female, etc.) of each story are shown beneath the link. Literotica: Though the website itself could use a bit of an upgrade, it's the content that really matters. Literotica is sourced by a variety of authors who submit quality adult fiction and fantasy. From BDSM to erotic horror, there are literally thousands of stories to choose from. Sex Stories Arena: Women from all over the world share their own hot sex stories, from experimenting with their partners to wild hookups. Novel Trove: Novel Trove is a combination of the sites above, with a mix of erotic fiction and romance to personal accounts. Choose from over 30 categories, including adventure and group. Bellesa: Quality over quantity applies to this site, but the best part is that the stories focus on the female perspective. BDSM Cafe: Whether you're a Fifty Shades of Grey fan, a kink pro, or someone who's curious about this world, BDSM Cafe has everything from adult novels and poetry to BDSM safety tips.