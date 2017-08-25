This Couple's Gorgeous Big Sur Elopement Was Complete With Pink Skies, No Filter Needed

The dreamy Pfeiffer Beach in Big Sur, CA, is never the wrong choice, especially when it comes to the place you say "I do." Canada-based couple Dillion and Leanne decided to elope in the coastal area with an intimate gathering of friends and family. In the midst of planning, Big Sur was experiencing one of the largest fires in its state history, and they weren't even sure if the wedding would be able to happen. But on their wedding day, everything came together perfectly. Not to mention how stunning the pink and orange skies were on the beach.

See the beautiful photos ahead!