This DIY Destination Wedding Is Every Boho Bride's Dream

Texas couple Natalie and Charlie held their destination wedding at the Five Star Lodge and Stables in Georgia. Most of the details were done by the bride and groom themselves, including the beautifully simple florals. Natalie wore a stunning, modest dress that flowed to floor length and made her look like a bohemian queen, especially in her delicate flower crown. For wedding favors, each guest received a blanket stitched with the couple's names and wedding date. And the best part was that Natalie and Charlie's dog was included throughout their big day, from the ceremony to reception.

